Manchester United-Wolverhampton (martedì, ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 29 dicembre 2020) Pareggio sul campo del Leicester per la squadra di Ole Gunnar Solskjær e stesso risultato per quella di Nuno Espirito Santo nel derby tra allenatori portoghesi contro il Tottenham di Jose Mourinho. Punto importante per il Wolves, ottenuto in un momento non facile e dopo essere andati subito sotto. Con un ottimo secondo tempo però InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Merci, Monsieur Giroud. Chelsea-Aston Villa finisce 1-1 e Frank Lampard ringrazia il centravanti francese, campione del mondo, 34 anni compiuti il 30 settembre e ancora molta voglia di calcio.
Manchester United-Wolverhampton oggi in tv: orario, canale e come vederla in diretta streaming
Manchester United-Wolverhampton, sedicesima giornata di Premier League 2020/2021, oggi in diretta tv. Data, orario e diretta streaming.
