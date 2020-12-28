Uneasy cousins | France and Italy in the Mediterranean

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) When it comes to Egypt, matters become tense in Europe. A few weeks ago, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on member states to consider a “unified and resolute” answer to the Egyptian government’s crackdown on human rights. Egyptian authorities do have the tendency to suppress internal dissent and incarcerate human right advocates and lawyers. This matter is particularly heartfelt in, a country who had the chance to witness the Egyptian method in action. After a lengthy and tortuous investigation,has charged Egyptian security officials with the torture and murder of Giulio Regeni in 2016, a claim that Cairo rejects. Furthermore, Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian human rights student who resided in, is being detained by Egyptian authorities since February on flimsy charges. Thus, when French President ...