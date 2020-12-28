Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 arriverà all'inizio del 2021 con display ...Con la pandemia COVID-19, il mercato dei videogiochi è più redditizio ...Gli scienziati trovano il modo per trasformare la CO2 in carburante ...Napoli: Bancomat Impazzito Emette Banconote458 milioni di PC venduti nel 2020: un record!Xiaomi lancia Mi 11 in Cina: il primo smartphone con Snapdragon 888Alpha Motors Svela Ace, Un Concept Coupé Elettrico VintageTrovare Informazioni Di Un'Immagine Con GoogleOltre 400.000 Preordini Per Xiaomi Mi 11 Prima dell'Uscita UfficialeApple: Anti-tracking Già Disponibile in Beta, Arriverà con iOS 14.4

Uneasy cousins | France and Italy in the Mediterranean

When it comes to Egypt, matters become tense in Europe. A few weeks ago, the European Parliament passed ...

zazoom
Commenta
Uneasy cousins: France and Italy in the Mediterranean (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) When it comes to Egypt, matters become tense in Europe. A few weeks ago, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on member states to consider a “unified and resolute” answer to the Egyptian government’s crackdown on human rights. Egyptian authorities do have the tendency to suppress internal dissent and incarcerate human right advocates and lawyers. This matter is particularly heartfelt in Italy, a country who had the chance to witness the Egyptian method in action. After a lengthy and tortuous investigation, Italy has charged Egyptian security officials with the torture and murder of Giulio Regeni in 2016, a claim that Cairo rejects. Furthermore, Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian human rights student who resided in Italy, is being detained by Egyptian authorities since February on flimsy charges. Thus, when French President ...
Leggi su formiche
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Uneasy cousins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Uneasy cousins Uneasy cousins France Italy Mediterranean