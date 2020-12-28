Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 arriverà all'inizio del 2021 con display ...Con la pandemia COVID-19, il mercato dei videogiochi è più redditizio ...Gli scienziati trovano il modo per trasformare la CO2 in carburante ...Napoli: Bancomat Impazzito Emette Banconote458 milioni di PC venduti nel 2020: un record!Xiaomi lancia Mi 11 in Cina: il primo smartphone con Snapdragon 888Alpha Motors Svela Ace, Un Concept Coupé Elettrico VintageTrovare Informazioni Di Un'Immagine Con GoogleOltre 400.000 Preordini Per Xiaomi Mi 11 Prima dell'Uscita UfficialeApple: Anti-tracking Già Disponibile in Beta, Arriverà con iOS 14.4

L'attore Channing Tatum potrebbe affiancare Sandra Bullock nel cast della commedia romantica The Lost ...

Channing Tatum star di The Lost City of D accanto a Sandra Bullock? (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) L'attore Channing Tatum potrebbe affiancare Sandra Bullock nel cast della commedia romantica The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum potrebbe essere il protagonista del film The Lost City of D accanto al premio Oscar Sandra Bullock. Le negoziazioni con la produzione sembra siano attualmente in corso e Paramount Pictures non ha ancora confermato il raggiungimento di un possibile accordo. Sandra Bullock sarà coinvolta anche come produttrice del film che verrà diretto da Adam e Aaron Nee. L'attrice avrà la parte di una scrittrice che vive da reclusa e che si ritrova alle prese con un book tour insieme al modello usato per le sue copertine, ...
The Lost City of D: Channing Tatum nel cast con Sandra Bullock
Channing Tatum si unisce a Sandra Bullock nel cast di The Lost City of D, la commedia della Paramount diretta da Adam e Aaron Nee.
