Bad weather sweeps Italy | fireman dies on Sardinia 2

ROME, DEC 28 - A wave of blustery and wintry weather swept Italy Monday and a fireman was electrocuted ...

Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (2) (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) ROME, DEC 28 - A wave of blustery and wintry weather swept Italy Monday and a fireman was electrocuted near Sassari in Sardinia after trying to fix a cable cut in two by icy blasts. The dead man was ...
Bad weather sweeps Italy, fireman dies on Sardinia (4)
ROME, DEC 28 - A wave of blustery and wintry weather swept Italy Monday and a fireman was electrocuted near Sassari in Sardinia after trying to fix a cable cut in two by icy blasts. The dead man was n ...
Il maltempo ostacola la Alps Hockey League
Il maltempo rivoluziona il calendario della Alps Hockey League. Due sfide della Alps Hockey League sono state posticipate. La partita dei Fassa Falcons contro l'HK SZ Olimpija Ljubljana, originariame ...
