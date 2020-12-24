Juventus Fiorentina Dove vederlaSi Rigioca Juventus Napoli: La SentenzaNatale In Casa Cupiello con Castellitto Stasera Su Rai UnoAutocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...

NEC Laboratories Europe' s Unikraft Doubles Cloud Computing Efficiency with Groundbreaking Technology

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Laboratories Europe recently demonstrated the ...

NEC Laboratories Europe recently demonstrated the effectiveness of its Unikraft Technology by doubling the data throughput on a NGINX web server while running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is compared to the same web server running on a Linux-based image. The result is equivalent to reducing server resource costs by half, as it enables the same data throughput (requests/sec.) with a smaller and cheaper instance. Unikraft, a Linux Foundation open source project, achieves such rates through specialization; easily allowing users to build a custom operating system and software stack tailored to the needs of a specific application, and ready to deploy as an AWS image. Such unikernels have shown great promise and performance numbers ...
