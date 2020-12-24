NEC Laboratories Europe's Unikraft Doubles Cloud Computing Efficiency with Groundbreaking Technology (Di giovedì 24 dicembre 2020) HEIDELBERG, Germany, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
NEC Laboratories Europe recently demonstrated the effectiveness of its Unikraft Technology by doubling the data throughput on a NGINX web server while running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is compared to the same web server running on a Linux-based image. The result is equivalent to reducing server resource costs by half, as it enables the same data throughput (requests/sec.) with a smaller and cheaper instance. Unikraft, a Linux Foundation open source project, achieves such rates through specialization; easily allowing users to build a custom operating system and software stack tailored to the needs of a specific application, and ready to deploy as an AWS image. Such unikernels have shown great promise and performance numbers ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
