JA Solar Supplies Photovoltaic Modules for the Largest Solar Plant in Hungary

JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 54MW Modules for the Kaposvar Photovoltaic (PV) power Plant in Hungary. With a total scale of 100MW, the Plant is the Largest PV power Plant in Hungary and indeed Central Europe. It is invested in and constructed by China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, a subsidiary of China General Technology, and is expected to be connected to the grid in February 2021. To improve an energy infrastructure dominated by coal and nuclear power – and to increase energy self-sufficiency – the Hungarian government actively supports the development and construction of renewable energy projects. The development and construction of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
