Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 24 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/JArecently announced that it supplied 54MWfor the Kaposvar(PV) powerin. With a total scale of 100MW, theis thePV powerinand indeed Central Europe. It is invested in and constructed by China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, a subsidiary of China General Technology, and is expected to be connected to the grid in February 2021. To improve an energy infrastructure dominated by coal and nuclear power – and to increase energy self-sufficiency – the Hungarian government actively supports the development and construction of renewable energy projects. The development and construction of the ...