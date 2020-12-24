Juventus Fiorentina Dove vederlaSi Rigioca Juventus Napoli: La SentenzaNatale In Casa Cupiello con Castellitto Stasera Su Rai UnoAutocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...

JA Solar Supplies Photovoltaic Modules for the Largest Solar Plant in Hungary

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 54MW Modules for ...

JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 54MW Modules for the Kaposvar Photovoltaic (PV) power Plant in Hungary. With a total scale of 100MW, the Plant is the Largest PV power Plant in Hungary and indeed Central Europe. It is invested in and constructed by China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation, a subsidiary of China General Technology, and is expected to be connected to the grid in February 2021. To improve an energy infrastructure dominated by coal and nuclear power – and to increase energy self-sufficiency – the Hungarian government actively supports the development and construction of renewable energy projects. The development and construction of the ...
