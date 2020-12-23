Juventus Fiorentina Dove vederlaSi Rigioca Juventus Napoli: La SentenzaNatale In Casa Cupiello con Castellitto Stasera Su Rai UnoAutocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...

MOSS signs partnership to promote Archax carbon offset

Brazilian start-up pioneer in the negotiation of environmental asset tokens will make the British ...

MOSS signs partnership to promote Archax carbon offset (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) Brazilian start-up pioneer in the negotiation of environmental asset tokens will make the British digital exchange's model more inclusive and sustainable SÃO PAULO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

MOSS, the first and the world's largest environmental platform to list carbon credit tokens on crypto exchanges, will be responsible for promoting CO2 offset for Archax and its customers. Archax is the first digital securities exchange authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The partnership, signed in December, aims to operationalize a more sustainable business model for the British exchange. "We look forward not only to offsetting our own carbon use, but also to measuring the ESG rating of all issuances, as well as providing easy access to ...
