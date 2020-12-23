INTERREG ITA-CRO | EXCOVER

Leggi su udine20

(Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) Experience, Discover & Valorise Hidden Treasure Towns and Sites of the Adriatic Area In Italy, and Croatia it’s easy to identify many small towns with very relevant historical, cultural and natural assets, but visited by a little number of tourists, lower than the potentiality of the local natural and cultural resources. The main goal of this project is to reduce this gap between resources and tourists, contributing to a better territorial and seasonal distribution of tourist flows in Croatia and Italy (strategic objective of the Pillar 3 of EUSAIR), still over-concentrated on some sea-side areas along the coasts and a few art cities. Several reasons can explain this imbalance; sometimes they are connected with improper exploitation of the local assets, even if the number of little communities investing relevant amounts of their budgets on their resources is constantly growing. ...