Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform

The firm Expands capital base, team and access to best of breed software companies amidst growing ...

Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) The firm Expands capital base, team and access to best of breed software companies amidst growing Investment opportunity NEW YORK, PALO ALTO, Calif. and ZURICH, Germany, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Investment Platform in 2020 as a leading investor in the segment.  The firm grows its capital base, AUM, team and Partnerships with best of breed software companies as the Cybersecurity Investment opportunity rapidly grows. Investments in 2020 In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in 2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 Investments ...
