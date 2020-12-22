Xinhua Silk Road: The 13th China Photography Festival opens in central China's Henan (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The 13th China Photography Festival and the City of Swan - the 4th China Sanmenxia Natural Ecology International Photography Exhibition opened on December 20 in Sanmenxia, central China'sHenan Province. During the Festival, a series of exhibitions such as the poverty alleviation Photography exhibition and an exhibition themed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic will be launched, showing 4,000 works by more than 1,100 photographers and presenting a wonderful visual feast for all the audience. In 2018, the 12th China Photography Festival was ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
