Xinhua Silk Road | The 13th China Photography Festival opens in central China' s Henan

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th China Photography Festival and the City of Swan - the ...

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The 13th China Photography Festival and the City of Swan - the 4th China Sanmenxia Natural Ecology International Photography Exhibition opened on December 20 in Sanmenxia, central China'sHenan Province. During the Festival, a series of exhibitions such as the poverty alleviation Photography exhibition and an exhibition themed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic will be launched, showing 4,000 works by more than 1,100 photographers and presenting a wonderful visual feast for all the audience. In 2018, the 12th China Photography Festival was ...
BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first automotive winter testing festival opened Thursday in Heihe, northeast China'sHeilongjiang Province, aiming to boost the development of the city's auto ...
