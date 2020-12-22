RedHill's Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Opaganib Passes Second DSMB with Unanimous Recommendation to Continue (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) Independent DSMB Unanimously recommends continuation of the global Phase 2/3 Study of orally-administered Opaganib in severe COVID-19 based on review of unblinded safety data from 155 treated patients Top-line data from the 270-patient global Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study expected Q1/2021 Top-line data from the 40-patient U.S. Phase 2 Study of Opaganib in severe COVID-19 expected in the coming days; this non-powered Study was designed to evaluate safety and potential identification of preliminary efficacy signals in support of the global Phase 2/3 Study of Opaganib Opaganib potentially ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)-induced thrombosis (blood clotting) may occur in up to one-third of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU admission and is a contributing cause of mortalityOpagani ...
