Maxeon Solar Technologies Wins Patent Validity Ruling in China

The Company's shingled Solar cell panel technology Patent Validity upheld SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 ...

Maxeon Solar Technologies Wins Patent Validity Ruling in China (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) The Company's shingled Solar cell panel technology Patent Validity upheld SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global Solar innovation leader, today announced that the company has received a positive Patent Validity Ruling in a Patent invalidation action filed in China by the Chinese Solar manufacturer LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The action was filed against one of Maxeon's Patents for the proprietary and fundamental shingled Solar cell panel technology used to deploy Solar panels that Maxeon designs and sells under the ...
