Hades è il Game of the Year di IGN: Neil Druckmann si congratula con Supergiant (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) The Last of Us: Parte II è stato l'indiscusso protagonista dei The Game Awards 2020 e, come saprete, si è portato a casa il premio più ambito, il Game of the Year. Anche IGN ha assegnato i suoi premi e, come vi abbiamo riferito questa mattina, il GOTY è andato all'apprezzato Hades di Supergiant Games superando la concorrenza di TLOU2 e altri giochi di peso. Il director di The Last of Us e co-presidente di Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, si è congratulato con il team di Hades per l'importante premio, aggiungendo che il titolo è stato uno dei suoi preferiti in questo 2020. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) The Last of Us: Parte II è stato l'indiscusso protagonista dei TheAwards 2020 e, come saprete, si è portato a casa il premio più ambito, ilof the. Anche IGN ha assegnato i suoi premi e, come vi abbiamo riferito questa mattina, il GOTY è andato all'apprezzatodis superando la concorrenza di TLOU2 e altri giochi di peso. Il director di The Last of Us e co-presidente di Naughty Dog,, si èto con il team diper l'importante premio, aggiungendo che il titolo è stato uno dei suoi preferiti in questo 2020. Leggi altro...

Zhronne : RT @Eurogamer_it: E' #Hades il GOTY di IGN! - Eurogamer_it : E' #Hades il GOTY di IGN! - misteruplay2016 : Hades è il Game of the Year 2020 di IGN, batte The Last of Us 2 e Spider-Man - Multiplayerit : Hades è il Game of the Year 2020 di IGN, batte The Last of Us 2 e Spider-Man -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hades Game Hades è il Game of the Year 2020 di IGN, batte The Last of Us 2 e Spider-Man Multiplayer.it Hades è il Game of the Year di IGN: Neil Druckmann si congratula con Supergiant

The Last of Us: Parte II è stato l'indiscusso protagonista dei The Game Awards 2020 e, come saprete, si è portato a casa il premio più ambito, il Game of the Year. Anche IGN ha assegnato i suoi premi ...

The Last of Us: Parte II non basta! Hades è il Game of the Year 2020 di IGN

The Last of Us: Parte II ha letteralmente dominato i The Game Awards 2020 aggiudicandosi il premio GOTY, ma i premi di IGN hanno assegnato l'ambito premio a Hades! Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha ...

The Last of Us: Parte II è stato l'indiscusso protagonista dei The Game Awards 2020 e, come saprete, si è portato a casa il premio più ambito, il Game of the Year. Anche IGN ha assegnato i suoi premi ...The Last of Us: Parte II ha letteralmente dominato i The Game Awards 2020 aggiudicandosi il premio GOTY, ma i premi di IGN hanno assegnato l'ambito premio a Hades! Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha ...