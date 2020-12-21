WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) SHANGHAI and Wuppertal, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/
WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access Biologics technology platforms, and Bayer, today announced an acquisition deal, under which WuXi Biologics will take over and operate the Drug Substance (DS) Facility at Bayer's Wuppertal site. The companies also plan to enter into a long-term sublease agreement and a transition service contract. The volume of the transaction, including the sublease agreement, amounts to approximately 150 million euros. The 30,000-square-meter DS Facility (MFG19), including 3x1000L perfusion and 6x2000L ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
