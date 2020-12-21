Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4Inghilterra: una nuova variante del coronavirus fuori controlloAtalanta - Roma TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Sassuolo - Milan. TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Lazio-Napoli. Dove Vederla, Pronostico, Probabili Formazioni e ...Napoli: Terremoto Oggi 20 Dicembre Campi Flegrei Due Scosse avvertite ...GB Variante Covid. Coronavirus si diffonde più velocementeTerremoto Campania, scossa vicino a Napoli: magnitudo 2.1 a Pozzuoli Morto a Milano Nedo Fiano, era sopravvissuto a Auschwitz

WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal | Germany from Bayer

SHANGHAI and Wuppertal, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (WuXi Bio) (2269.HK), a ...

WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer

WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access Biologics technology platforms, and Bayer, today announced an acquisition deal, under which WuXi Biologics will take over and operate the Drug Substance (DS) Facility at Bayer's Wuppertal site. The companies also plan to enter into a long-term sublease agreement and a transition service contract. The volume of the transaction, including the sublease agreement, amounts to approximately 150 million euros.   The 30,000-square-meter DS Facility (MFG19), including 3x1000L perfusion and 6x2000L ...
