Premier League | Thiago Silva segna nel derby | Chelsea batte 3-0 il West Ham
LONDRA (Inghilterra) - Chelsea più pratico che bello, ma quello che contava era vincere dopo le ultime ...

Vincono i Blues dunque, che ritrovano il successo in Premier League. CHELSEA (4-3-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell (dal 10' Emerson); Kantè, Jorginho (dal 66' Kovacic), Mount; ...
Liverpool devastante, vince anche il City, Arsenal ko. Mourinho sconfitto in casa dal Leicester. Leeds travolto dal Manchester United. Male i Wolves.
