Milan bourse suffers big losses (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) ROME, DEC 21 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses in early trading on Monday as Europe's money markets were hit by concerns about the impact of the new strain of COVID-19. The FTSE Mib index ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Milan bourseMilan bourse suffers big losses La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno Milan bourse suffers big losses
ROME, DEC 21 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses in early trading on Monday as Europe's money markets were hit by concerns about the impact of the new strain of COVID-19. The FTSE Mib index ...
Milan bourseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Milan bourse