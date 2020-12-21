Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires Solar Project Totaling 80 MWac / 104 MWdc (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) New York, NY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC ("GREC") announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it purchased a 80 MWac /104 MWdc pre-operational Solar Project from rPlus Energies LLC ("rPlus"). The Project, Graphite Solar I LLC, is located in Carbon ... Leggi su padovanews
