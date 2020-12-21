Autocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...BREXIT: DAL 1 ° GENNAIO SARÀ VIETATO PORTARE ALCUNI ALIMENTI DAL ...Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires Solar Project Totaling 80 MWac 104 MWdc

New York, NY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (GREC) announced ...

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires Solar Project Totaling 80 MWac / 104 MWdc (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) New York, NY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC ("GREC") announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it purchased a 80 MWac /104 MWdc pre-operational Solar Project from rPlus Energies LLC ("rPlus"). The Project, Graphite Solar I LLC, is located in Carbon ...
