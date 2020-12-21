Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4Inghilterra: una nuova variante del coronavirus fuori controlloAtalanta - Roma TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Sassuolo - Milan. TV Streaming, Pronostico, Formazioni e Statistiche Lazio-Napoli. Dove Vederla, Pronostico, Probabili Formazioni e ...Napoli: Terremoto Oggi 20 Dicembre Campi Flegrei Due Scosse avvertite ...GB Variante Covid. Coronavirus si diffonde più velocementeTerremoto Campania, scossa vicino a Napoli: magnitudo 2.1 a Pozzuoli Morto a Milano Nedo Fiano, era sopravvissuto a Auschwitz

En+ Group says London Metal Exchange Sustainability Plans Ignore Industry Concerns

World's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium warns LME Sustainability Plans represent a lost ...

En+ Group says London Metal Exchange Sustainability Plans Ignore Industry Concerns (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) World's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium warns LME Sustainability Plans represent a lost opportunity and will not support the crucial decarbonisation of the Metals sector London, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/

En+ Group, the world's leading producer of low carbon aluminium and largest private sector generator of hydropower, notes the response published this week by the London Metal Exchange (LME) to Industry feedback on its Sustainability discussion paper, which En+ believes do not address the Industry's Concerns. En+ believes the LME's announced Plans represent a lost opportunity to drive Industry-wide meaningful change as the world looks to ...
