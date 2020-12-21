En+ Group says London Metal Exchange Sustainability Plans Ignore Industry Concerns

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) World's largest producer of low-carbon aluminium warns LMErepresent a lost opportunity and will not support the crucial decarbonisation of thes sector, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/En+, the world's leading producer of low carbon aluminium and largest private sector generator of hydropower, notes the response published this week by the(LME) tofeedback on itsdiscussion paper, which En+ believes do not address the's. En+ believes the LME's announcedrepresent a lost opportunity to drive-wide meaningful change as the world looks to ...