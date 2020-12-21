EC okays Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) ROME, DEC 21 - The European Commission said Monday that it has approved the merger of Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France's Peugeot (PSA). The approval comes after in-depth investigation, in which the Commission gathered ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
