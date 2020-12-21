Aramco to bring Google Cloud Services to Saudi Arabia (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) - Saudi Arabia Cloud region added to Google Cloud Platform global network - Agreement between Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, and Google Cloud paves way for rollout of high-performance, low-latency Cloud Services - Opportunity taps into rapidly expanding Cloud Services demand in Saudi Arabia DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, today announced it had teamed up with Google Cloud to offer high-performance, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, today announced it had teamed up with Google Cloud to offer high-performance, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Aramco bringMediaset: ricavi pubblicitari in Italia attesi in crescita del 4% nel II semestre 2020 Yahoo Finanza
Aramco bringSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Aramco bring