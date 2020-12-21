Autocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...BREXIT: DAL 1 ° GENNAIO SARÀ VIETATO PORTARE ALCUNI ALIMENTI DAL ...Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4

Aramco to bring Google Cloud Services to Saudi Arabia

- Saudi Arabia Cloud region added to Google Cloud Platform global network - Agreement between Saudi ...

zazoom
Commenta
Aramco to bring Google Cloud Services to Saudi Arabia (Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) - Saudi Arabia Cloud region added to Google Cloud Platform global network - Agreement between Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, and Google Cloud paves way for rollout of high-performance, low-latency Cloud Services - Opportunity taps into rapidly expanding Cloud Services demand in Saudi Arabia DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Saudi Aramco Development Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, today announced it had teamed up with Google Cloud to offer high-performance, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Aramco bring

Mediaset: ricavi pubblicitari in Italia attesi in crescita del 4% nel II semestre 2020  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Aramco bring
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Aramco bring Aramco bring Google Cloud Services