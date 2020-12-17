Soccer: Inter cut Milan's lead to one point (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) ROME, DEC 17 - Inter beat Napoli 1-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday to pull within a point of leaders AC Milan, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Genoa. Antonio Conte's side prevailed thanks to a Romelu ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) ROME, DEC 17 -beat Napoli 1-0 at the San Siro on Wednesday to pull within aofers AC, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Genoa. Antonio Conte's side prevailed thanks to a Romelu ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Inter Inter-Napoli 1-0, le pagelle degli azzurri: Insigne espulso, Lozano il migliore dei suoi Soccer Magazine Inter-Napoli 1-0. Notte amara, ko a Milano e Mertens esce in lacrime

Napoliís Dries Mertens reacts during the Italian serie A soccer match between Fc Inter and Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, 16 December 2020. ANSA / MATTEO BAZZI Un’Inter cinica batte il ...

La Tv, l’Inter ed il Lecce. Ha marcato Torres. Oggi negli USA lavora all’UPS

Qualche anno fa le reti Mediaset hanno trasmesso il primo reality interamente dedicato al calcio. Protagonista di quell’esperimento è stato anche un ex calciatore del Lecce. Cristian Arrieta, infatti, ...

