LIVE VOLLEY – Modena-Roeselare 25-27 18-13 | gironi Champions League 2020 2021 | PUNTEGGIO in DIRETTA

Leo Shoes Modena e Knack Roeselare si sfidano nel match del Girone D di Champions League maschile ...

LIVE VOLLEY – Modena-Roeselare 25-27 18-13, gironi Champions League 2020/2021: PUNTEGGIO in DIRETTA (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) Leo Shoes Modena e Knack Roeselare si sfidano nel match del Girone D di Champions League maschile 2020/2021. Dopo aver incontrato Kemerovo e Varsavia, i Canarini scendono in campo nell’ultimo match di questo primo torneo per sfidare i padroni di casa. L’appuntamento è per giovedì 17 dicembre alle ore 20:30. Sportface.it vi offrirà la DIRETTA testuale con aggiornamenti minuto per minuto per non perdersi davvero nulla. Segui il LIVE su Sportface.it REGOLAMENTO: CHI PASSA IL TURNO? IL CALENDARIO COMPLETO DELLA POOL D RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE Champions League MASCHILE 2020/2021 COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA Leo Shoes Modena – Knack ...
Leggi su sportface

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LIVE VOLLEY

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE La presentazione del match - Il programma del match Buonasera e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE di Modena-Knack Roeselare, ultimo match d'andata del Gruppo D dell ...
