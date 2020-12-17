Injustice 2 Mobile: disponibile Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) Injustice 2 Mobile si rinnova introducendo Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata. Inoltre Shang Tsung si unirà al roster di Mortal Kombat Mobile Warner Bros. Games e NetherRealm Studios hanno presentato, per Injustice 2 Mobile, il nuovo personaggio Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata, ispirato all’hero movie DC e Warner Bros. Pictures “Wonder Woman 1984” di prossima uscita. Inoltre, domani, venerdì 18 arriverà anche Shang Tsung di Mortal Kombat 11 su Mortal Kombat Mobile. Vediamo di seguito tutti i dettagli su queste novità. Injustice 2 Mobile, non solo Wonder ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020)si rinnova introducendo. Inoltre Shang Tsung si unirà al roster di Mortal KombatWarner Bros. Games e NetherRealm Studios hanno presentato, per, il nuovo personaggio, ispirato all’hero movie DC e Warner Bros. Pictures “1984” di prossima uscita. Inoltre, domani, venerdì 18 arriverà anche Shang Tsung di Mortal Kombat 11 su Mortal Kombat. Vediamo di seguito tutti i dettagli su queste novità., non solo...

