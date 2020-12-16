Syndigo Announces Growth Equity Partnership with Summit Partners (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) The investment accelerates Syndigo's global Growth and service offerings, ushering in the future of unified commerce software CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Syndigo, a leading provider of a software-as-a-service platform for product information management and syndication, today announced a Growth Equity Partnership with Summit Partners ("Summit"), a global alternative investment firm. Existing investor, The Jordan Company ("TJC"), a New York-based private investment firm, participated in the round. The investment will support Syndigo's continued Growth and global expansion, allowing the company to better serve its network of retailer, manufacturer and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Syndigo, a leading provider of a software-as-a-service platform for product information management and syndication, today announced a Growth Equity Partnership with Summit Partners ("Summit"), a global alternative investment firm. Existing investor, The Jordan Company ("TJC"), a New York-based private investment firm, participated in the round. The investment will support Syndigo's continued Growth and global expansion, allowing the company to better serve its network of retailer, manufacturer and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Syndigo AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Syndigo Announces