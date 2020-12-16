GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini Rubate

Poseidon Principles | 15 financial institutions disclose the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios

COPENHAGEN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-a-kind climate finance report, 15 Signatories ...

COPENHAGEN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

In a first-of-a-kind climate finance report, 15 Signatories of the Poseidon Principles disclose the climate alignment score of their ship finance portfolios. The Poseidon Principles Annual Disclosure Report 2020 shows that 3 banks' ship finance portfolios are aligned with UN decarbonization targets while 12 banks' portfolios are not. The climate assessment offers banks new insight into their lending decisions and provides opportunity to work with their shipping clients to meet society's ...
