Plasticase NANUK Announces New EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO of Plasticase Inc., José ...

President and CEO of Plasticase Inc., José Chagnon and Herman Vaszlovsky, Managing Director of NANUK EU bv, today announced the appointment of Ken Adriaenssens as EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy. Plasticase Inc. is the Quebec, Canada-based manufacturer of NANUK Professional Protective Cases. Ken joins NANUK with 15 years of experience in the protective case business, holding various Sales and account management, business development, project management, and customer support positions. "Herman and I are very excited to add Ken to the team. His intimate knowledge of the EMEA market, prioritization ...
