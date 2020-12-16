GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini Rubate

Lucerne Capital Issues Statement Regarding Revised Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe

GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucerne Capital Management (Lucerne), a ...

zazoom
Commenta
Lucerne Capital Issues Statement Regarding Revised Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a registered investment adviser managing funds that own approximately EUR 106 million of shares of Altice Europe N.V. (ATC.AS) ("Altice Europe" or the "Company"), today issued the following Statement Regarding the Revised all-cash Offer of EUR 5.35 per share for all common shares A and common shares B of Altice Europe by Next Private B.V. (the "Revised Offer"):  This Revised Offer represents a significant increase in price, demonstrating that the Company and its ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lucerne Capital Issues

Amazon Echo: super offerte nella settimana del Black Friday  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lucerne Capital Issues
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Lucerne Capital Lucerne Capital Issues Statement Regarding