Leeds-Newcastle mercoledì | ore 19 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Il Leeds sabato è caduto contro il West Ham sommando la sconfitta a quella del 5 dicembre contro il ...

Leeds-Newcastle (mercoledì, ore 19:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) Il Leeds sabato è caduto contro il West Ham sommando la sconfitta a quella del 5 dicembre contro il Chelsea, mentre il Newcastle è riuscito ad avere la meglio sul West Brom e ora sono due le vittorie consecutive. Certo, a vederle giocare, stupisce un po’ che i Whites non siano davanti a Magpies in InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
