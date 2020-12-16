In The Earth: il teaser trailer dell'horror diretto da Ben Wheatley (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) Un teaser trailer enigmatico e ricco di atmosfera per In The Earth, horror pandemico girato da Ben Wheatley in soli 15 giorni. Svelato il suggestivo teaser trailer di In the Earth, misterioso horror diretto dal regista inglese Ben Wheatley che verrà presentato in anteprima al Sundance Film Festival, dal 28 gennaio al 3 febbraio. Al centro della trama di In The Earth c'è un disastroso virus e la ricerca di una cura. Uno scienziato e il responsabile di un parco si avventurano in una foresta per un giro di routine. Durante la notte il loro viaggio si rivelerà un'esperienza terrificante man mano che i due si immergono nell'oscurità e la foresta intorno a loro prende vita. I ... Leggi su movieplayer
Gli esordi alla regia di Rebecca Hall e Robin Wright tra le 38 opere prime in programma al Sundance Film Festival 2021.
