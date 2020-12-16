EpiVax Reports Record Year for Immunogenicity Screening Toolkit ISPRI

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/, Inc.-breakingfor the ". More pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies signed new and continuing licenses for access to thein 2020 than ever before in the company's twenty-twos of business.first developed thein 2006 to enable drug developers to identify and mitigate the risk of-related adverse events previously associated with some biologic therapies. Theincorporates a suite of immunoinformatics tools that evaluate the potential for a given biologic drug ...