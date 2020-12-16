EpiVax Reports Record Year for Immunogenicity Screening Toolkit (ISPRI) (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
EpiVax, Inc. Reports a Record-breaking Year for the "ISPRI" Immunogenicity Screening Toolkit. More pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies signed new and continuing licenses for access to the Toolkit in 2020 than ever before in the company's twenty-two Years of business. EpiVax first developed the ISPRI Toolkit in 2006 to enable drug developers to identify and mitigate the risk of Immunogenicity-related adverse events previously associated with some biologic therapies. The Toolkit incorporates a suite of immunoinformatics tools that evaluate the potential for a given biologic drug ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
