Regeni's parents thank Augias for returning honour to France (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) Augias returned the award in protest after it emerged that France had given the same honour to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier this year. "Augias's example is one of marvellous ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Regeni parentsI genitori di Giulio Regeni dalla parte di Patrick Zaki: "Conosciamo la paranoica ferocia egiziana" Dire Regeni's parents thank Augias for returning honour to France
ROME, DEC 15 - The parents of Giulio Regeni, an Italian researcher who was tortured and murdered in Cairo in 2016, have thanked Italian journalist Corrado Augias for returning his Legion of Honour awa ... 4 Egypt spies risk trial in Regeni murder
ROME, DEC 10 - Rome prosecutors said Thursday they had completed their probe into the 2016 abduction, torture and murder in Cairo of Italian student Giulio Regeni and were ready to file charges agains ...
Regeni parentsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Regeni parents