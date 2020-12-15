Regeni' s parents thank Augias for returning honour to France

(Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020)returned the award in protest after it emerged thathad given the sameto Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier this year. "'s example is one of marvellous ...

Dire

ROME, DEC 15 - The parents of Giulio Regeni, an Italian researcher who was tortured and murdered in Cairo in 2016, have thanked Italian journalist Corrado Augias for returning his Legion of Honour awa ...ROME, DEC 10 - Rome prosecutors said Thursday they had completed their probe into the 2016 abduction, torture and murder in Cairo of Italian student Giulio Regeni and were ready to file charges agains ...