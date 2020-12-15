Randstad RiseSmart accelerates internal and intercompany talent mobility while helping employers avoid layoffs through platform enhancements

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/Global outplacement andprovidertoday announced two new solutions that quickly connect hiring managers and recruiters with qualifiedwithin and outside their organizations faster than ever before:FirstLook™, Recruiter and Enterprise Editions.millions of individuals are currently unemployed around the world as a result of the pandemic,are also looking to fill millions of roles. In the U.S., for example, this shift represents 10 million individuals who are unemployedthere are 6.4 million open jobs. The European Union's unemployment rate is currently 7.5%1.6% of jobs remain vacant. In Australia, ...