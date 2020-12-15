Randstad RiseSmart accelerates internal and intercompany talent mobility while helping employers avoid layoffs through platform enhancements (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Global outplacement and talent mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced two new solutions that quickly connect hiring managers and recruiters with qualified talent within and outside their organizations faster than ever before: RiseSmart FirstLook™, Recruiter and Enterprise Editions. while millions of individuals are currently unemployed around the world as a result of the pandemic, employers are also looking to fill millions of roles. In the U.S., for example, this shift represents 10 million individuals who are unemployed while there are 6.4 million open jobs. The European Union's unemployment rate is currently 7.5% while 1.6% of jobs remain vacant. In Australia, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global outplacement and talent mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced two new solutions that quickly connect hiring managers and recruiters with qualified talent within and outside their organizations faster than ever before: RiseSmart FirstLook™, Recruiter and Enterprise Editions. while millions of individuals are currently unemployed around the world as a result of the pandemic, employers are also looking to fill millions of roles. In the U.S., for example, this shift represents 10 million individuals who are unemployed while there are 6.4 million open jobs. The European Union's unemployment rate is currently 7.5% while 1.6% of jobs remain vacant. In Australia, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Randstad RiseSmart#ElleGreenWeekly 5 - Tutte le news a tema sostenibilità da segnare in agenda questo mese Yahoo Finanza
Randstad RiseSmartSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Randstad RiseSmart