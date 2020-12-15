Oliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...CD Projekt RED si scusa per il disastro Cyberpunk 2077 su Old-GenCome velocizzare Windows 10Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborso

Randstad RiseSmart accelerates internal and intercompany talent mobility while helping employers avoid layoffs through platform enhancements

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global outplacement and talent mobility provider Randstad ...

 Global outplacement and talent mobility provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced two new solutions that quickly connect hiring managers and recruiters with qualified talent within and outside their organizations faster than ever before: RiseSmart FirstLook™, Recruiter and Enterprise Editions. while millions of individuals are currently unemployed around the world as a result of the pandemic, employers are also looking to fill millions of roles. In the U.S., for example, this shift represents 10 million individuals who are unemployed while there are 6.4 million open jobs. The European Union's unemployment rate is currently 7.5% while 1.6% of jobs remain vacant. In Australia, ...
