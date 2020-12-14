Integratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...CD Projekt RED si scusa per il disastro Cyberpunk 2077 su Old-GenCome velocizzare Windows 10Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...

Ruben S Martin III Elected Chairman Of Mercy Ships International' s Board Of Directors

Highly Accomplished Business Leader and Philanthropist has been a Long-Time Board Member and Supporter ...

Ruben S. Martin III Elected Chairman Of Mercy Ships International's Board Of Directors (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Highly Accomplished Business Leader and Philanthropist has been a Long-Time Board Member and Supporter of Mercy Ships and its Work to Bring Hope and Healing to the World's Most Disadvantaged Peoples GARDEN VALLEY, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Mercy Ships, the global healthcare charity that through a fleet of first-class hospital Ships provides free medical and healthcare services to the world's most disadvantaged peoples, today announced that Ruben S. Martin, III, has been Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Ships International ("MSI") effective January 1, 2021. A highly accomplished business leader for more ...
