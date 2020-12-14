Ruben S. Martin III Elected Chairman Of Mercy Ships International's Board Of Directors (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Highly Accomplished Business Leader and Philanthropist has been a Long-Time Board Member and Supporter of Mercy Ships and its Work to Bring Hope and Healing to the World's Most Disadvantaged Peoples GARDEN VALLEY, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Mercy Ships, the global healthcare charity that through a fleet of first-class hospital Ships provides free medical and healthcare services to the world's most disadvantaged peoples, today announced that Ruben S. Martin, III, has been Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Ships International ("MSI") effective January 1, 2021. A highly accomplished business leader for more ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
