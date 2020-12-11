The Game Awards 2020: Nomination, Vincitori e Giochi annunciati (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) A poche ore dalla conclusione dei The Game Awards 2020, vogliamo condividere con voi a seguire la lista completa di tutte le Nomination ed i Vincitori per le varie categorie. Tutti i Vincitori dei The Game Awards 2020 Game of the YearAnimal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)Hades (Supergiant Games)The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) Best Game DirectionFinal Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)Hades (Supergiant Games)Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) Best Narrative13 Sentinels: Aegis ... Leggi su gamerbrain
Il 2020 è stato un anno denso a livello contenutistico, e la stagione 3 di Fall Guys si appresta a offrire nuova ciccia agli appassionati. Un titolo arrivato in pompa magna al cospetto della community ...
Xbox Game Pass: in arrivo Yakuza Collection, Skyrim e Among Us
Yakuza Remastered Collection, Among Us e Skyrim sono in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass, ecco i nuovi annunci dei Game Awards.
