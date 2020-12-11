Little Nightmares II: demo disponibile da oggi per Steam Farmaci anti-Covid online non a norma, 13 arrestiCovid : Papa Francesco celebrerà la Messa di Natale alle 19.30Il concerto di Kiana Ledé domani in streaming su Twitch. Diodato ...Benvenuto a Night City! Loro ti stanno già aspettando…Maccio Capatonda : Nel mio libro dettagli scabrosi sulla CanalisGTA Online: nuovo trailer di The Cayo Perico Heist in arrivo a ...PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2 E’ DISPONIBILE SULLE CONSOLE ATTUALI E QUELLE NEXT ...PERSONA 5 STRIKERS SARA’ LANCIATO A FEBBRAIO PER PS4, SWITCH E STEAM Xbox Series X|S record per il lancio

Super Smash Bros Ultimate X Final Fantasy in un epico trailer ai The Game Awards
E' iniziato da pochissimo il vero e proprio show dei The Game Awards 2020, ed è iniziato col botto. E' ...

Super Smash Bros Ultimate X Final Fantasy in un epico trailer ai The Game Awards (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) E' iniziato da pochissimo il vero e proprio show dei The Game Awards 2020, ed è iniziato col botto. E' stato infatti mostrato un epico trailer per Super Smash Bros Ultimate X Final Fantasy che annuncia per questo mese l'arrivo di Sephirot nel gioco di Nintendo. Questo è tra i primi video che vedremo nel corso dello show. Quindi rimanete sintonizzati per scoprire tutte le altre novità dei TGA 2020. Leggi altro...
Sephiroth è il nuovo lottatore DLC annunciato per Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!
Annunciato il prossimo lottatore disponibile nel secondo DLC di Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, ovvero Sephiroth da Final Fantasy VII!
