Super Smash Bros Ultimate X Final Fantasy in un epico trailer ai The Game Awards (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) E' iniziato da pochissimo il vero e proprio show dei The Game Awards 2020, ed è iniziato col botto. E' stato infatti mostrato un epico trailer per Super Smash Bros Ultimate X Final Fantasy che annuncia per questo mese l'arrivo di Sephirot nel gioco di Nintendo. Questo è tra i primi video che vedremo nel corso dello show. Quindi rimanete sintonizzati per scoprire tutte le altre novità dei TGA 2020.

