I Fantastici 4 tornano al cinema: il nuovo film sarà diretto da Jon Watts

Jon Watts, il regista di Spider-Man: Homecoming e dei 2 sequel, dirigerà ufficialmente il nuovo film dedicato ai Fantastici 4. Il gruppo di supereroi tornerà sul grande schermo dopo il flop del 2015. Le due pellicole non saranno tuttavia collegate. Il nuovo progetto dedicato ai Fantastici 4 era stato anticipato al Comic-Con di San Diego, ma ora abbiamo il nome del cineasta che terrà le redini. L'annuncio è arrivato durante il Disney Investor Day 2020, evento in cui è stato anche svelato il nuovo capitolo della saga di Star Wars. Kevin Feige, il presidente dei Marvel Studios, ha deciso questa volta di affidare il progetto a un regista che ha già lavorato a diversi film del Marvel cinematic Universe, ovvero Jon Watts.

