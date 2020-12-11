Oppo Reno4 Z 5G conveniente smartphone con schermo da 120 HzSimonetta Rizzato, chi è l’ex moglie di Paolo RossiGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare multiveicolo e nelle prove a ...Sicurezza: 4 buoni motivi per installare una telecamera in casaMario Frangoulis e Gigi D'Alessio per il brano La soluzioneCinema: Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox ritorna nei panni di DaredevilVideo: Disney svela il primo trailer della serie Marvel LokiGriezmann sospende collaborazione con Huawei per la repressione ...Geminidi, come vedere le stelle cadenti il 13 e 14 dicembreGHOSTS ‘N GOBLINS RESURRECTION E CAPCOM ARCADE STADIUM IN ARRIVO SU ...

I Fantastici 4 tornano al cinema | il nuovo film sarà diretto da Jon Watts

Jon Watts, il regista di Spider-Man: Homecoming e dei 2 sequel, dirigerà ufficialmente il nuovo film ...

I Fantastici 4 tornano al cinema: il nuovo film sarà diretto da Jon Watts (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) Jon Watts, il regista di Spider-Man: Homecoming e dei 2 sequel, dirigerà ufficialmente il nuovo film dedicato ai Fantastici 4. Il gruppo di supereroi tornerà sul grande schermo dopo il flop del 2015. Le due pellicole non saranno tuttavia collegate. Il nuovo progetto dedicato ai Fantastici 4 era stato anticipato al Comic-Con di San Diego, ma ora abbiamo il nome del cineasta che terrà le redini. L’annuncio è arrivato durante il Disney Investor Day 2020, evento in cui è stato anche svelato il nuovo capitolo della saga di Star Wars. Kevin Feige, il presidente dei Marvel Studios, ha deciso questa volta di affidare il progetto a un regista che ha già lavorato a diversi film del Marvel cinematic Universe, ovvero Jon ...
