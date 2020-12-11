Century: Age of Ashes è un free-to-play multiplayer su uno spettacolare combattimento tra draghi (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) Nella serata di ieri durante i The Game Awards sono stati fatti diversi annunci: tra questi troviamo Century: Age of Ashes, un particolare titolo multiplayer incentrato prettamente sul combattimento aereo tra draghi. Il gioco sarà free-to-play e verrà lanciato in Accesso Anticipato su Steam a febbraio, con un lancio pianificato in seguito per Epic Games Store. Century: Age of Ashes è stato sviluppato da playwing, Ltd. I produttori si aspettano che il suo periodo di accesso anticipato duri circa un anno. In Century: Age of Ashes, i giocatori si sfideranno attraverso tre tipi di gioco multiplayer (che supportano fino a 18 persone), pilotando i loro eleganti ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) Nella serata di ieri durante i The Game Awards sono stati fatti diversi annunci: tra questi troviamo: Age of, un particolare titolo multier incentrato prettamente sulaereo tra. Il gioco sarà-to-e verrà lanciato in Accesso Anticipato su Steam a febbraio, con un lancio pianificato in seguito per Epic Games Store.: Age ofè stato sviluppato dawing, Ltd. I produttori si aspettano che il suo periodo di accesso anticipato duri circa un anno. In: Age of, i giocatori si sfideranno attraverso tre tipi di gioco multier (che supportano fino a 18 persone), pilotando i loro eleganti ...

Eurogamer_it : #CenturyAgeofAshes è il titolo free-to-play incentrato sul combattimento tra draghi. - oOShinobi777Oo : Century Age of Ashes: Il nuovo free to play sui draghi ai Game Awards 2020 - tech_gamingit : Century Age of Ashes: Il nuovo free to play sui draghi ai Game Awards 2020 - GamingTalker : Century Age of Ashes ci farà diventare dei draghi nel 2021 per scatenare il caos - tech_gamingit : Annunciato il nuovo free to play Century: Age of Ashes, un titolo multiplayer online basato su battaglie tra draghi… -