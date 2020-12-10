naija_reports : Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 WC hero, dies at 64 - Capdocj : Riposa in Pace ,che gioie ci regalasti #WC1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 WC hero, dies at 64 - RBFutbolTweets : Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 WC hero, dies at 64 - Sportiviparast1 : Quest'anno ci ha portato via anche un simbolo del calcio italiano, un uomo ma soprattutto un calciatore simbolo del… - pp234sc : RT @ant_surf_fish: #RiP Paolo Rossi . #rippaolorossi #paolorossi #italy #italia #italian #hero #football #futsalsemut #soccer #sepakbola #f… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Italy

ROME, DEC 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday led the tributes to Paolo Rossi, the striker whose goals powered Italy to victory at the 1982 World Cup, after his death at the age of 64. "His goals ...ROME, DEC 10 - Former Italy forward Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in the Azzurri's victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64, his wife Federica Cappelletti and RAI journalist Enrico ...Former Italy forward Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in the Azzurri's victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64, his wife Federica Cappelletti and RAI journalist Enrico Varriale ...Soccer: Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dies (6) Former Juventus striker was 64. 10 Dicembre 2020. ROME, DEC 10 - Former Italy forward Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in the Azzurri's ...Paolo Rossi led Italy to World Cup glory in 1982. Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images Paolo Rossi, the star of Italy's successful 1982 World Cup campaign, has passed away at the age of 64. The death ...