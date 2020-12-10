Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral Cooperation to Achieve Win-Win Results (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



A statement on strengthening Media Cooperation issued by China Media Group (CMG) and its European Media partners, calling on the Chinese and European Media to fulfill their responsibilities as public information disseminators and jointly help the international community to gather a strong force to overcome the pandemic. The statement was made during the "2020 European Media Partners Cooperation Online Forum" on December 10, hosted by CMG with the theme of "Mutual Trust Dialogue for Win-Win Cooperation". Twenty-eight delegates from 25 organizations in 16 European countries and China had in-depth discussions on how to strengthen ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/A statement on strengtheningissued by ChinaGroup (CMG) and itspartners, calling on theandto fulfill their responsibilities as public information disseminators and jointly help the international community to gather a strong force to overcome the pandemic. The statement was made during the "2020PartnersOnline Forum" on December 10, hosted by CMG with the theme of "Mutual Trust Dialogue for Win-Win". Twenty-eight delegates from 25 organizations in 16countries and China had in-depth discussions on how to strengthen ...

EnyaTheBanana : @DaPiggyFanClub english and chinese uwu - EliotWind : RT @ladydd69: Gola profonda cinese posta foto e video della stamperia cinese di schede per le elezioni americane BOMBSHELL! Chinese Whistl… - DIOMosler : RT @ladydd69: Gola profonda cinese posta foto e video della stamperia cinese di schede per le elezioni americane BOMBSHELL! Chinese Whistl… - ladydd69 : Gola profonda cinese posta foto e video della stamperia cinese di schede per le elezioni americane BOMBSHELL! Chin… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chinese and Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral ...

Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral Cooperation to Achieve Win-Win ... he pointed out, China and Europe share a broad consensus and common interests in supporting and practicing ...

Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral ...

Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral Cooperation to Achieve Win-Win Results. PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire . Dec. 10, 2020, 10:30 AM. BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A statement on ...

CCTV+:Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral ...

A statement on strengthening media cooperation issued by China Media Group (CMG) and its European media partners, calling on the Chinese and European media to fulfill their responsibilities as public information disseminators and jointly help the international community to gather a strong force to overcome the pandemic.

Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral Cooperation to Achieve Win-Win ... he pointed out, China and Europe share a broad consensus and common interests in supporting and practicing ...Chinese and European Media Carry Out Multilateral Cooperation to Achieve Win-Win Results. PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire . Dec. 10, 2020, 10:30 AM. BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A statement on ...A statement on strengthening media cooperation issued by China Media Group (CMG) and its European media partners, calling on the Chinese and European media to fulfill their responsibilities as public information disseminators and jointly help the international community to gather a strong force to overcome the pandemic.