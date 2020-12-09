Elisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serieLa Warner distribuirà i suoi film in streaming e nei cinema ...Meghan e Harry firmano un contratto pluriennale con NetflixDOOM Eternal Disponibile ora su Nintendo SwitchLe invenzioni tecnologiche degli anni '80, quando pensavamo di essere ...Mondo Forex PLUS500

Thunes to Help UK-based Paydek Widen Global Scope | Payment Options

New partnership expands Global coverage and transaction efficiency for Paydek customers LONDON, Dec. 7, ...

Thunes to Help UK-based Paydek Widen Global Scope, Payment Options New partnership expands Global coverage and transaction efficiency for Paydek customers LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 UK-based Payments company, Paydek today announced a partnership with leading Global Payments network Thunes to provide customers with enhanced Payment Options and a broader international reach, specifically in emerging markets. The Paydek platform supports a large Global base of corporate and individual customers in processing Payments to over 160 countries. These customers – such as website designers, independent freelancers, and payroll companies – can now pay workers, suppliers, and partners fast, reliably and at an economical cost.  Through ...
