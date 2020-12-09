Thunes to Help UK-based Paydek Widen Global Scope | Payment Options

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) New partnership expandscoverage and transaction efficiency forcustomers LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/UK-s company,today announced a partnership with leadings networkto provide customers with enhancedand a broader international reach, specifically in emerging markets. Theplatform supports a largebase of corporate and individual customers in processings to over 160 countries. These customers – such as website designers, independent freelancers, and payroll companies – can now pay workers, suppliers, and partners fast, reliably and at an economical cost. Through ...