GTA Online: nuovo trailer di The Cayo Perico Heist in arrivo a ...PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2 E’ DISPONIBILE SULLE CONSOLE ATTUALI E QUELLE NEXT ...PERSONA 5 STRIKERS SARA’ LANCIATO A FEBBRAIO PER PS4, SWITCH E STEAM Xbox Series X|S record per il lancio Un Logo Per Piccole Attività: Rendi Il Tuo Marchio RiconoscibileMelissa Satta entra nella squadra di talent seguiti da LaPresseHarry Potter: Wizards Unite – arrivano i nemici leggendariCyberpunk 2077 e Minecraft sono GeForce game ready Red Dead Online: Carmela Montez capo banda Del Lobo ricercata Account fake e voti dall'estero per il televoto del Grande Fratello ...

Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk | Gagliardini ammonito | squalificato | salterà il prossimo impegno europeo

Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk | Gagliardini ammonito | squalificato | salterà il prossimo impegno europeo
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©
Un giallo potenzialmente pesante quello rimediato da Roberto Gagliardini al 30? di Inter-Shakhtar ...

zazoom
Commenta
Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, Gagliardini ammonito: squalificato, salterà il prossimo impegno europeo (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) Un giallo potenzialmente pesante quello rimediato da Roberto Gagliardini al 30? di Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, match della sesta giornata di Champions League 2020/2021. Il centrocampista nerazzurro è stato ammonito per proteste dopo un brutto fallo subito da Lukaku e l’arbitro ha deciso di estrarre il cartellino giallo che lo costringerà a saltare la prossima partita europea in quanto diffidato. Ovviamente Gagliardini si augura di saltare un ottavo di finale di Champions League. Ma ora serve una vittoria. SportFace.
Leggi su sportface

twitterInter : ?? | MATCHDAY PROGRAMME ?? È online il magazine di #InterShakhtar: video, statistiche, quiz, focus tattici... e tant… - Inter : ?? | IN CAMPO Le foto della seduta odierna dei nerazzurri! ?? - UEFAcom_it : Ecco l'Inter! ???? SEGUI Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk con il nostro LIVE ?? - UgoBaroni : RT @SkySport: Inter-Shakhtar 0-0 all'intervallo Segui il secondo tempo LIVE ? #InterShakhtar Su Sky Sport Uno ? #SkyUCL #SkySport #UCL http… - SkyTG24 : #ChampionsLeague, in corso #InterShakhtar Donetsk LA DIRETTA -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inter Shakhtar

  1. Inter-Shakhtar 0-0 LIVE, il risultato in diretta  Sky Sport
  2. LIVE Inter-Shakhtar 0-0 | La Diretta  La Gazzetta dello Sport
  3. Probabili formazioni Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk: finalmente Eriksen  Goal.com
  4. Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, le formazioni ufficiali  GianlucaDiMarzio.com
  5. Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 LIVE - Champions League. La diretta della partita  Virgilio Sport
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk di Champions League stasera in onda: dove vederla in TV e in streaming
Stasera si gioca Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk, ultima partita valida per la fase a gironi della Uefa Champions League 2020/2021: ecco come sarà possibile vederla in TV e in streaming. Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk ...
Live Inter-Shakhtar 0-0: Conte sceglie Barella, fuori Eriksen
L'Inter alla resa dei conti: per accedere agli ottavi di finale deve battere lo Shakhtar e sperare che Real e Borussia non chiudano in pareggio. Vincere comunque garantirebbe a Conte l'accesso ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inter Shakhtar
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Inter Shakhtar Inter Shakhtar Donetsk Gagliardini ammonito