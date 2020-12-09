Dove vedere in TV e in streaming Inter-Shakhtar, Ajax-Atalanta non va ...THE MUSIC LOCKER: il Night Club underground apre a breve a Los Santos ...La frase razzista del quarto uomo di PSG-Istanbul BasaksehirDroga a Roma : coinvolti fratelli Bianchi, omicidio di WillyGWENT si aggiorna con la nuova espansione Way of the WitcherElisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serie

Abcam reveals new cell engineering facility in Bay Area

- State-of-the-art site will enable rapid delivery of engineered cell lines - Powering ready-to-use ...

Abcam reveals new cell engineering facility in Bay Area (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) - State-of-the-art site will enable rapid delivery of engineered cell lines - Powering ready-to-use edited cell-line portfolio expansion - Enable comprehensive customization for research, diagnostic and therapeutic development CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Today Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, announced the opening of a new 16,000 sq ft purpose-fitted facility in Fremont, CA, which will serve as a major new site for its specialist cell engineering team. This state-of-the-art facility will enable delivery of engineered cell lines to power expansion of the ready-to-use portfolio and facilitate delivery of customization to meet the demanding needs of research, diagnostic and ...
