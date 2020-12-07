Miglior smartphone, come scegliereVaccini Covid a 250 dollari sul dark webSky Arte : Un filtro Instagram per festeggiare Alighiero BoettiTiziano Ferro: Da ragazzo non mi voleva nessuno, ora do del tu ai ...Oppo Reno4 Z 5G conveniente smartphone con schermo da 120 HzSimonetta Rizzato, chi è l’ex moglie di Paolo RossiGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare multiveicolo e nelle prove a ...Sicurezza: 4 buoni motivi per installare una telecamera in casaMario Frangoulis e Gigi D'Alessio per il brano La soluzioneCinema: Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox ritorna nei panni di Daredevil

ISIS attacks in Europe | analysis and mapping

I analyzed and classified all the ISIS massacres in Western Europe between 2015 and 2020, identifying ...

ISIS attacks in Europe: analysis and mapping (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) I analyzed and classified all the ISIS massacres in Western Europe between 2015 and 2020, identifying three categories of attacks. To the first category belong the attacks organized by the central command of the Islamic State. In the second category, instead, fall the attacks of the “autonomous cells”, i.e. groups of friends or relatives (cells) who kill in the name of ISIS, but without contact with the organization (autonomous). To the third category, finally, belong the attacks of lone wolves, which I have further divided into trained lone wolves and untrained lone wolves. This classification places the attacks in decreasing order of lethality. With very few exceptions, the first type attacks are more devastating than the second ...
