ISIS attacks in Europe | analysis and mapping

I analyzed and classified all the ISIS massacres in Western Europe between 2015 and 2020, identifying ...

ISIS attacks in Europe: analysis and mapping (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) I analyzed and classified all the ISIS massacres in Western Europe between 2015 and 2020, identifying three categories of attacks. To the first category belong the attacks organized by the central command of the Islamic State. In the second category, instead, fall the attacks of the “autonomous cells”, i.e. groups of friends or relatives (cells) who kill in the name of ISIS, but without contact with the organization (autonomous). To the third category, finally, belong the attacks of lone wolves, which I have further divided into trained lone wolves and untrained lone wolves. This classification places the attacks in decreasing order of lethality. With very few exceptions, the first type attacks are more devastating than the second ...
Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza
CATANZARO, 27 NOV - An Italian man resident in the province of Cosenza was arrested Friday on suspicion of self-training and activities with terrorist ends, including international ones, judicial sour ...
