The Family Man film stasera in tv 4 dicembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di sabato 5 dicembre 2020) The Family Man è il film stasera in tv sabato 5 dicembre 2020 in onda in prima serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TVThe Family Man film stasera in tv: cast e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: The Family ManDATA USCITA: 26 gennaio 2001GENERE: Commedia, SentimentaleANNO: 2000REGIA: Brett Ratnercast: Nicolas Cage, Téa Leoni, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Piven, Saul Rubinek, Josef Sommer, Makenzie Vega, Harve Presnell, Lisa ThornhillDURATA: 125 Minuti The Family Man film stasera in tv: ... Leggi su cubemagazine (Di sabato 5 dicembre 2020) TheMan è ilin tv sabato 52020 in onda in prima serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ecco, scheda,, trailer, alcunesule dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TVTheManin tv:e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: TheManDATA USCITA: 26 gennaio 2001GENERE: Commedia, SentimentaleANNO: 2000REGIA: Brett Ratner: Nicolas Cage, Téa Leoni, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Piven, Saul Rubinek, Josef Sommer, Makenzie Vega, Harve Presnell, Lisa ThornhillDURATA: 125 Minuti TheManin tv: ...

