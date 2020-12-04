The Last of Us nasconde un easter egg dedicato ad Uncharted che nessuno ha mai scoperto (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) The Last of Us contiene un easter egg dedicato ad Uncharted e per sette anni i giocatori non sono stati in grado di scoprirlo. Per svelarcelo arriva l'ex sviluppatore di Naughty Dog, Rodney Reece che in un tweet ha dichiarato di aver usato i riferimenti dell'idrovolante di Victor "Sully" Sullivan in Uncharted: Drake's Fortune e l'ha inserito nella mappa 'Beach' dal multiplayer di The Last of Us. La vera storia del destino dell'idrovolante si risolve nel gioco di Uncharted con il velivolo che viene abbattuto dal fuoco antiaereo per poi planare su un grande albero nella giungla, ma comunque, potrebbe anche essere vero che durante l'apocalisse zombie il velivolo sia crollato a terra per poi essere coperto dalla vegetazione. Alla fine ci sta, non trovate? Ad ogni modo, ... Leggi su eurogamer
acmilan : Last time we managed 23 points in the first 9 games? Trick question, it's a new record. For more ??… - sarcastichbitch : ok rewatch di the last song perché ho voglia di piangere con miley adolescente in sottofondo - rukiamour : @jisoounihs Naruto no the last>>>>>>>>> Naruto no boruto - K4RING0TH : @bgtcex the last,na guerra e boruto - artvhazza : don't break the chain - homescreen - lockscreen - last song I listened to @advorsmichael @actmyagv @uncleofthunder… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
- The Last of Us, sette anni dopo svelato un divertente segreto del gioco Spaziogames.it
- The Last of Us: Part II – Trailer dedicato ad Abby Gamesource Italia
- The Last of Us X Uncharted: Naughty Dog svela un Easter Egg nell'avventura di Ellie e Joel Everyeye Videogiochi
- The Last of Us part 2, nuovo story trailer di Abby iCrewPlay.com
- The Last of Us: Parte II, Abby riceve il suo trailer ufficiale | News The Games Machine
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Un ex sviluppatore di Naughty Dog ha svelato che The Last of Us contiene un easter egg di Uncharted che nessuno ha scoperto.
The Last of Us: Part II – Trailer dedicato ad Abby
Naughty Dog ha rilasciato un trailer di The Last of Us: Part II, dedicato al personaggio di Abby, che sia un indizio per qualche progetto in lavorazione?
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last