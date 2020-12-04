The Last of Us nasconde un easter egg dedicato ad Uncharted che nessuno ha mai scoperto (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) The Last of Us contiene un easter egg dedicato ad Uncharted e per sette anni i giocatori non sono stati in grado di scoprirlo. Per svelarcelo arriva l'ex sviluppatore di Naughty Dog, Rodney Reece che in un tweet ha dichiarato di aver usato i riferimenti dell'idrovolante di Victor "Sully" Sullivan in Uncharted: Drake's Fortune e l'ha inserito nella mappa 'Beach' dal multiplayer di The Last of Us. La vera storia del destino dell'idrovolante si risolve nel gioco di Uncharted con il velivolo che viene abbattuto dal fuoco antiaereo per poi planare su un grande albero nella giungla, ma comunque, potrebbe anche essere vero che durante l'apocalisse zombie il velivolo sia crollato a terra per poi essere coperto dalla vegetazione. Alla fine ci sta, non trovate? Ad ogni modo, ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) Theof Us contiene uneggade per sette anni i giocatori non sono stati in grado di scoprirlo. Per svelarcelo arriva l'ex sviluppatore di Naughty Dog, Rodney Reece che in un tweet ha dichiarato di aver usato i riferimenti dell'idrovolante di Victor "Sully" Sullivan in: Drake's Fortune e l'ha inserito nella mappa 'Beach' dal multiplayer di Theof Us. La vera storia del destino dell'idrovolante si risolve nel gioco dicon il velivolo che viene abbattuto dal fuoco antiaereo per poi planare su un grande albero nella giungla, ma comunque, potrebbe anche essere vero che durante l'apocalisse zombie il velivolo sia crollato a terra per poi essere coperto dalla vegetazione. Alla fine ci sta, non trovate? Ad ogni modo, ...

