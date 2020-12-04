La nuova bozza del Dpcm di Natale : A Capodanno coprifuoco alle 22Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di AlicantePanda Security: Proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiIL DATA PACK 3.0 DI eFootball PES 2021 È DISPONIBILE ORA

InnoLight Announced Availability of Industry' s First 800G Pluggable OSFP and QSFP-DD800 Transceivers at ECOC 2020

SUZHOU, China and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., ...

InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., the leader in data center optics, will demonstrate video demos of 800G Pluggable OSFP 2xFR4, 800G OSFP DR8+ and QSFP-DD800 DR8+ at ECOC 2020 online event. See these products and video demos at InnoLight virtual Booth #673. New applications such as work-from-home cloud collaboration, self-driving cars, remote medicine, and artificial intelligence have brought a surge in data traffic. Global data volumes are expected to double every 2-3 years into the next decade. How to balance the demand for bandwidth, cost, and power consumption, and to achieve smooth network transition is a ...
