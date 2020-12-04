InnoLight Announced Availability of Industry's First 800G Pluggable OSFP and QSFP-DD800 Transceivers at ECOC 2020 (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) SUZHOU, China and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/
InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., the leader in data center optics, will demonstrate video demos of 800G Pluggable OSFP 2xFR4, 800G OSFP DR8+ and QSFP-DD800 DR8+ at ECOC 2020 online event. See these products and video demos at InnoLight virtual Booth #673. New applications such as work-from-home cloud collaboration, self-driving cars, remote medicine, and artificial intelligence have brought a surge in data traffic. Global data volumes are expected to double every 2-3 years into the next decade. How to balance the demand for bandwidth, cost, and power consumption, and to achieve smooth network transition is a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
