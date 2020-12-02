TOJOY Creates New Opportunities Within Dual Circulation Policy (Di mercoledì 2 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Recently,TOJOY has promoted Chinese economic growth by connecting the resources of start-ups and traditional enterprises alike. Through its business acceleration platform, TOJOY helps companies to access the resources they need to grow nationwide, as well as upgrade legacy business models to be more competitive. TOJOY promotes its clients' and users' projects to a network of over one million high-net-worth entrepreneurs through both online and offline events. The increased presence has allowed TOJOY to accelerate businesses even in the face of the pandemic. Even when COVID-19 was at its peak in China, TOJOY hosted over thirty online acceleration events, attracting more than 300,000 entrepreneurs and facilitating over 20,000 cooperation agreements. Strengthening ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
