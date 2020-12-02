Come scegliere il caffè in grani: guida all'acquistoYABBA DABBA DINOSAURS LO SPIN-OFF DEI MITICI I FLINTSTONESKaspersky e KRAKATAU presentano una collezione di capi unici Il 3 dicembre l’SMS compie 28 anniFallout 76: Alba d’acciaio trailer Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNI

TAICCA and Golden Horse FPP Series Introduce Promising Proposals to International Investors

TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) organized an ...

zazoom
Commenta
TAICCA and Golden Horse FPP Series Introduce Promising Proposals to International Investors (Di mercoledì 2 dicembre 2020) TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) organized an International pitching event for Series selected in Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) on November 19th to potential local and International buyers. In the first collaboration between TAICCA and Golden Horse FPP Series, 11 teams in Taiwan were selected to present their ideas at Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) by TAICCA for International co-production opportunities.     At the press conference on November 10th, TAICCA announced a 'Last Stage' investment program. With International production and distribution deals, original works in Taiwan would be ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TAICCA and

In partenza sui Colli Euganei Euganea Film Festival  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TAICCA and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TAICCA and TAICCA Golden Horse Series Introduce