Fenner™ Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices | MAV S p A

MANHEIM, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenner™ Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company and ...

Fenner™ Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.

 Fenner™ Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company and world leader in reinforced polymer technology, announces the acquisition of MAV S.p.A., a Leading European supplier of Keyless-Locking Devices (KLD), shrink discs, rigid couplings, and other metal products. Strong potential growth, market share gains and an opportunity to leverage the many advantages associated with a global supply chain are among reasons cited for the acquisition. No employee redundancies or loss of roles are anticipated because of this agreement. "Under ideal circumstances all parties benefit during an acquisition, and that is certainly the case here," said Jack Krecek, Divisional Managing Director, Fenner Precision ...
